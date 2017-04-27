Local AAU travel team hosting golf tournament Saturday

UNDATED (NEWS RELEASE) — A local girls’ AAU Travel team is hosting a golf tournament at Bridge Haven Saturday.

The girls on the team include players from Woodrow, Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Midland Trail, and Nicholas County High Schools.

One of their silent auction items is a Greenbrier TPC Golf package for 4. It’s value is $1800.

WV Team Purpose is their AAU team name. Registration is at 8 am, tournament starts at 9. Team cost is $200 per 4 man team, or $50 per person. This fundraiser will help offset the team tournament registration fees, travel expenses, coach expenses, and cover the cost of new uniforms.

