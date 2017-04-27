WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News Local AAU travel team hosting golf tournament Saturday
Local NewsTop Stories

Local AAU travel team hosting golf tournament Saturday

Scott PickeyBy Apr 27, 2017, 16:04 pm

9
0

UNDATED (NEWS RELEASE) — A local girls’ AAU Travel team is hosting a golf tournament at Bridge Haven Saturday.

The girls on the team include players from Woodrow, Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Midland Trail, and Nicholas County High Schools.

One of their silent auction items is a Greenbrier TPC Golf package for 4. It’s value is $1800.

WV Team Purpose is their AAU team name. Registration is at 8 am, tournament starts at 9. Team cost is $200 per 4 man team, or $50 per person. This fundraiser will help offset the team tournament registration fees, travel expenses, coach expenses, and cover the cost of new uniforms.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTeacher and Coach at Valley High School Arrested On Drug Charges
Scott Pickey

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives