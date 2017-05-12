Soul, rhythm and blues, funk, country, bluegrass and classic rock and are among the styles of music that will be featured at this year’s Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee.

Organizers announced the lineup Friday for the 14th season of free music down by the river at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.

The 15-week season will kick off Memorial day weekend and run through Labor day weekend.

A mix of national acts and West Virginia performers will be showcased and you can also expect to catch several fireworks shows all throughout the summer season as well!

