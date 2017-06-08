Little General donates $27,000 to Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Little General Stores, Inc. is helping WVU men’s basketball Coach Bob Huggins pump more money into the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund at the WVU Cancer Institute.

Little General pledged $100 for every three point shot made during the WVU men’s basketball season this year and made good on that pledge and will be presenting a check for $27,500 to Coach Huggins and WVU Cancer Institute Major Gifts Director Denver Allen at the company’s foundation golf tournament Thursday June 8, 2017 at 11:30 am at Glade Springs Golf and Country Club in Daniels, WV.

“We are so pleased to be helping the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund at the WVU Cancer Institute. All of our families have been touched by this terrible disease. At Little General Stores we want to do our part to fight cancer,” commented Greg Darby President of Little General Stores.

“I can’t say enough about the great partnership I’ve found in Little General Stores and Greg Darby, the president of Little General,” Coach Huggins said. “Greg is a wonderful friend not only to me, but to so many others in West Virginia. His generosity knows no bounds and I appreciate his support in the fight against cancer in our state.”

Huggins established the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund in memory of his mother, who died in 2003 following a long battle with colon cancer. In keeping with Coach Huggins’ wishes, this fund supports clinical research, specifically providing access to cancer clinical trials for all West Virginians at WVU Medicine affiliates.

For more information about the Huggins Fund, see wvucancer.org/give.

