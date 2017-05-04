Lewisburg makes list of USA Today’s 10 Best Southern Small Towns

UNDATED (NEWS RELEASE) — Lewisburg was named as #8 Best Southern Small Town on USA Today’s 10Best list. The distinction of 10Best aims to provide travelers with trusted and unbiased advice about destinations, attractions and things to do and see.

USA Today’s 10Best ventured to find small towns which would be perfect for a weekend getaway or day trip. Local travel experts nominated their favorite communities in each of the five American regions: Northeast, South, Midwest, Northwest and Southwest. To be considered, the populations in these cities had to be less than 10,000.

Over 100 Southern towns were considered for the Best Southern Small Town competition. The 20 nominees were selected based on a variety of topics such as the quality of local restaurants, unique lodging properties and variety of attractions. Those 20 were then listed on the website and the Top 10 were chosen based upon reader votes.

Lewisburg Mayor, John Manchester said, “To have so many USA Today readers take the time to vote for Lewisburg as a wonderful Southern small town means that we offer amenities that visitors and locals enjoy. I tip my hat to all the business owners, managers and individuals who work hard every day to make Lewisburg something special.”

The top three Southern small towns are New Albany, Mississippi, Eureka Springs, Arkansas and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Lewisburg was the only West Virginia entry, but neighboring state Virginia had two contenders, Middleburg which failed to make the top 10 and Lexington which finished in fifth place.

Related

Comments

comments