Lewisburg Celebrates Fall with First Fridays After Five

LEWISBURG– Downtown Lewisburg celebrates the fall with First Fridays after Five on Friday, November 3rd! Join the fun … live music, art events, gourmet tastings, refreshments and more! First Friday events are all free to the public from 5pm to 8pm. Everyone is welcome!

Cooper Fine Art Gallery features Tennessee artist Ron Williams’ oil paintings. He was a self-educated artist who painted in the Hudson River luminance style. He captures the beautiful atmospheric conditions of the Appalachian mountains, which he loved. Refreshments will be served. 1067 Washington St. East, 661-1752.

Trinity Bodyworks and Healing is offering five minute FREE chair massages! Enjoy a moment of relaxation and refreshments. 783 Court Street South, 647-4568.

Wolf Creek Gallery is holding a Mavi Denim Trunk Show! Try on any style of Mavi and get your name entered for a free pair! 967 Washington Street West, 647-4561.

Cakes and Cones will be celebrating their 1 year anniversary! They will be giving away mini ice cream sugar cones with ice cream of choice, 16 flavors to choose from. Come and join them for the party! 780 Court Street South, 661-4891.

Trillium is opening “Fables, Foibles and Fairy-Tales Flawed” at The Lewis Theatre, a new concert of Contemporary Dance and Movement Theatre at 7:30pm. Admission is free for all veterans. 865 Court Street North, 645-1223.

The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center features two unique art exhibits that you won’t want to miss! November’s “Art in the Valley” show will feature the artistic talents of Sarah Allen. Her show titled “Sarah’s World” will feature oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, stained glass and weaving. Stop in to meet Sarah and view her creations. Also, join the ladies of Lewisburg’s own, Fiber Arts Network (FAN), and get a sneak peak of some of the hand-crafted items that will be on display during their annual showcase on December 1st & 2nd at Lewisburg City Hall. Members of FAN will talk about their designs and answer any questions while they spin and knit for the evening. Strum Sum Band will provide musical entertainment throughout the event. 905 Washington Street West, 645-1000.

Join Gem&i Jewels at Yarids to create your own hoop earrings made out of precious metals and semi precious stones at the “Hoop Bar”. 885 Washington Street West, 647-5000.

Wines, Salts & Olive Oil Tastings at Bella. It’s a whirlwind global tour at Bella thru Wine & Food. There will be wines perfect for the Thanksgiving Dinner Table and tastings of Salts & Olives, and Olive Oils from around the world to compare. Drop in to put your name in the drawing to win a bottle of wine & wine map for the holidays, too. 1017 Washington Street East, 520-4921.

Join WV Fine Artisans for an exciting evening as Judith Bair demonstrates her technique using oil bars. Judith is a resident of Monroe County and likes to anchor her work in the natural world. While you visit, indulge in a glass of wine and a delicious appetizer! 1042 Washington Street East, 667-0320.

Washington Street Gallery continues “Landscape Interpretations” by artist Lynn Goldstein, new works in pastel, oil and acrylic. 934 Washington Street West, 647-4561.

The Irish Pub will have Celtic musician, Patrick O’Flaherty, from 4pm -8:30pm, and then local duo Rivertown Gypsies will play their bluesy rock from 9pm – 12. 1030 Washington Street East, 304-645-7386.

Plants Etc presents Don Drummer on steel guitar and Cathy Drummer on keyboard. 846 Jefferson Street South, 645-6910.

As you stroll around town, pop in to some of your favorite restaurants, bars and shops. Over 25 places will be open until 8pm or later

First Fridays after 5 takes place all year long, except January, in downtown Lewisburg with shops, galleries and restaurants in downtown Lewisburg open until 8pm serving complimentary refreshments and entertainment, sponsored by City National Bank. Downtown Lewisburg, America’s Coolest Small Town, is just 1 mile south of I-64 via exit 169. The town center is located at Washington Street (I-60) and Jefferson Street (Rt. 219). For more information go towww.downtownlewisburg.com or become a fan on FaceBook at www.facebook.com/lewisburgwv or call 304-645-4333.

