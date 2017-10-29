Lewis D’Antoni: 1913-2017

Advertisement



WOAY – Lewis D’Antoni, the Hall of Fame basketball coach from Wyoming County, passed away Saturday at the age of 103.

D’Antoni began his coaching career in 1937 at Pineville High School, also coaching at Mullens and Chesapeake (Ohio). He won 450 games over 35 years, including the 1955 state championship with Mullens. He recently returned to the sideline this spring when he served as an assistant coach for the Class AA All-Stars at the Scott Brown Classic in Beckley.

D’Antoni’s coaching legacy has extended to two of his sons; Mike is currently with the Houston Rockets, and is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, including this past season. Dan is the head men’s basketball coach at Marshall, where both Mike & Dan starred as players.

Lewis is also survived by a third son, Mark, and a daughter, Kathy.

