Learn what economic & community development look like for New River Gorge

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Looking to learn more about what economic and community development looks like for the New River Gorge region? We’re here to help. This year’s summit will feature some old favorites, some new resources, and a few opportunities for you to help us determine what our focus should look like in 2017 and 2018. This is your chance to engage regional development professionals, connect with partners, and influence the process that guides your region’s advancement. Don’t miss it!

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority hosts this event each year to help encourage the public to engage in regional community and economic development. This regards new start-up businesses, entrepreneurship, what is anticipated in the local economy, how well the state is doing compared to our neighbors, and what resources are available to citizens who need angel investing, financing, business support, beautification tools, or access to information. We find that many people just want to know more about how the prospect handling process is handled.

Make plans now to attend!

2017 Regional Development Summit

Thursday, October 12, 2017

9:00AM – 12:00PM

Tamarack, Beckley WV

8am Registration / Check-In

9am West Virginia & NRG Economic Outlook, John Deskins, Director of WVU Bureau of Business & Economic Research

10am NRGRDA Development Now – New River Gorge Regional Development Team presenting current initiatives and tools for communities and businesses in the region

11am Strategic Partnership Direction – Public feedback session to help guide our strategic objectives

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE INFO / REGISTER

Related

Comments

comments