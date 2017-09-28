Learn what economic & community development look like for New River Gorge

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Looking to learn more about what economic and community development looks like for the New River Gorge region? We’re here to help. This year’s summit will feature some old favorites, some new resources, and a few opportunities for you to help us determine what our focus should look like in 2017 and 2018. This is your chance to engage regional development professionals, connect with partners, and influence the process that guides your region’s advancement. Don’t miss it!
New River Gorge Regional Development Authority hosts this event each year to help encourage the public to engage in regional community and economic development. This regards new start-up businesses, entrepreneurship, what is anticipated in the local economy, how well the state is doing compared to our neighbors, and what resources are available to citizens who need angel investing, financing, business support, beautification tools, or access to information. We find that many people just want to know more about how the prospect handling process is handled.
Make plans now to attend!
2017 Regional Development Summit
Thursday, October 12, 2017
9:00AM – 12:00PM
Tamarack, Beckley WV
8am Registration / Check-In
9am West Virginia & NRG Economic Outlook, John Deskins, Director of WVU Bureau of Business & Economic Research
10am NRGRDA Development Now – New River Gorge Regional Development Team presenting current initiatives and tools for communities and businesses in the region
11am Strategic Partnership Direction – Public feedback session to help guide our strategic objectives
CLICK HERE TO GET MORE INFO / REGISTER