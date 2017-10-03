Learn how to hunt ghosts in Lewisburg next Wednesday

Advertisement



LEWISBURG, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Sherri Brake, a nationally-recognized paranormal investigator and author, will share her expertise in Ghost Hunting 101 on Wednesday, October 18 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the New River Community and Technical College campus in Lewisburg.

Ghost Hunting 101 will include a presentation on paranormal activity and an opportunity to learn how to investigate using ghost hunting equipment. Brake will share spooky stories from across the Mountain State of haunted locations including the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, Whipple Company Store and the West Virginia Penitentiary and of shadow people, the Mothman, ghosts, superstitions and more – just in time for Halloween.

Brake has published seven books on haunted history and has worked with various television shows including “Ghosthunters” and “Paranormal State.”

She lives on a 100-acre farm in Nicholas County and leads Haunted Heartland ghost tours in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ireland and Scotland. USA Today has listed Haunted Heartland as one of the top ghost tours in America.

The cost is $50 and pre-registration is required by October 17. Participants are encouraged to bring cameras and voice recorders to the class at 653 Church Street in Lewisburg.

Ghost Hunting 101 will also be offered at New River CTC’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Monday, October 30.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

Related

Comments

comments