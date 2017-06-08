Law Enforcement Warns of New Scam

BECKLEY– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Beckley Police Depart is warning residents of a new scam.

People have called the agencies saying someone has called them claiming to be Lt. James Perry with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The caller asks for money for the serving of civil papers. The sheriff’s office says they do not call anyone to ask for money to serve any papers nor do they employ anyone by the name of James Perry.

If you receive a call from anyone claiming to be with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and they ask for money, do not give them any money or information of any kind. If you have any doubt about whether you were legitimately contacted by the sheriff’s department, you can call their office at 304-255-9300.

Related

Comments

comments