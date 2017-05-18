WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging

Scott Pickey May 18, 2017, 14:32 pm

DETROIT (AP) — A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert.

A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon.

Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with “a band around his neck.”

A different Detroit Police spokesman, Michael Woody, told The Associated Press Thursday that he could not confirm that Cornell died with a band around his neck.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with “a band around his neck.” The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.

The 52-year-old Cornell had just performed with Soundgarden at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

