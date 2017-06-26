Last Minute Touches For Greenbrier Classic

Last June, the Greenbrier was one of the many victims of mother nature in the floods that devastated several parts of West Virginia. However, the Greenbrier is making a big comeback this year! Cam Huffman, director for sports public relations added, “It’s been quite a process, it has taken a full year and were almost finished. We are putting up some few final touches right now.” Those special touches would be for the Greenbrier classic that is now back in play this year.

The famous resort was severely damaged, including the Old White TPC course. The PGA tournament that was scheduled to make its way to the resort was unfortunately cancelled just days before. Huffman told us, “We replaced every fair-way, every green, every bunker on the entire Old White TPC course, so it’s been a huge effort and has taken a lot time. Luckily, mother nature cooperated with us pretty well, we had good weather throughout the fall and into the spring to get everything done. The grass has grown well and it’s in great condition, we are excited about the tournament.”

The tournament will be honoring first respondents, neighbors loving neighbors as well as all the other organizations who pulled together to help get Greenbrier county back on their feet after the horrific flooding. Huffman also believes this years comeback will draw in a bigger crowd than usual. Huffman added, “The Greenbrier classic is huge economically, it brings a big boost to the area and I think symbolically as well. It’s important after the floods of last year just to kind of show the world and it broadcasts nationally. We want to show the world that the Greenbrier is back and West Virginia is back. Also, to show people what West Virginians can do when they pull together and I think the Greenbrier classic is going to be a great example of that.”

This year the Greenbrier classic will be giving out free ground tickets up until June 30th. If you are interested in purchasing these tickets, all you have to do is go on their website and register. .

