Las Vegas Shooting Sparks Debate Over Gun Control

Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas is now considered the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. History after the gunman, Stephen Paddock opened fire killing 59 people and wounding hundreds. Tragedies like this one still have many wondering, should we change the second amendment? After speaking with a co-owner of a local gun shop he says he believes strongly in the second amendment and that our current laws should not be changed.

“It’s hard to take one thing that a person has done and put restrictions on an entire country of law abiding people for the acts of one person’s insanity,” said Sam Morton owner of Bare Arms Gun and Pawn in Mount Hope.

Morton also believes that making gun laws stricter will still not stop the mayhem. Morton added, “I don’t feel like I’m in here selling guns to criminals and that’s something I believe that’s misconstrued. People automatically think that you can go anywhere and buy a gun. The people we’re selling guns to aren’t those people, they’re criminal minded people or people that have ill intentions. If they can’t get one here they are going to find a way to get what they want and if they can’t get what they want to do, what they’re planning on doing then they’ll find another way to do it.”

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive. This year’s mass shootings, as of October 2nd is down compared to all of 2016. A total of 273 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2017, with 483 mass shootings occurring during 2016. Gun Violence Archive classified a mass shooting as four or more people being shot or killed in the same general time and location.

