Las Vegas shooter’s dad was bank robber

The father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock was described decades ago by the FBI as a “glib, smooth-talking” con man who enjoyed gambling, umpiring prison sports games and playing bridge.

Paddock was 7 and the oldest of four children when his father was arrested for a string of Phoenix bank robberies.

Neighbor Eva Price took the boy swimming while FBI agents searched the family home.

She told the Tucson Citizen at the time: “We’re trying to keep Steve from knowing his father is held as a bank robber. I hardly know the family, but Steve is a nice boy. It’s a terrible thing.”

Paddock’s father went by the nicknames “Big Daddy,” ”Chromedome” and “Old Baldy.”

Before the robberies, he served prison time in Illinois.

