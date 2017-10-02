Las Vegas shooter’s dad was bank robber

The father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock was described decades ago by the FBI as a “glib, smooth-talking” con man who enjoyed gambling, umpiring prison sports games and playing bridge.
Paddock was 7 and the oldest of four children when his father was arrested for a string of Phoenix bank robberies.
Neighbor Eva Price took the boy swimming while FBI agents searched the family home.
She told the Tucson Citizen at the time: “We’re trying to keep Steve from knowing his father is held as a bank robber. I hardly know the family, but Steve is a nice boy. It’s a terrible thing.”
Paddock’s father went by the nicknames “Big Daddy,” ”Chromedome” and “Old Baldy.”
Before the robberies, he served prison time in Illinois.