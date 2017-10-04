</iframe</div> </div><div class="single_post_title heading_post_title"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="background:#dd3333 !important" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/featured/">Featured</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="background:#b5371b !important" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/national-news/">National News</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="background:# !important" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/">NewsWatch</a></span> <h1 itemprop="name" class="entry-title single-post-title heading_post_title">Las Vegas massacre: Suspect set up cameras inside and outside hotel room</h1> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="vcard post-author single_meta_user meta-user"><span class="fn"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/164x164_UserPortraits_TylerBarker-150x150.jpg" width="90" height="90" alt="Tyler Barker" class="avatar avatar-90 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-90 alignnone photo" /><span class="author_link">By <a href="http://woay.tv/author/tbarkerwoay/" title="Posts by Tyler Barker" rel="author">Tyler Barker</a></span></span></span><span class="post-date updated">Oct 03, 2017, 22:40 pm</span></p> <span class="view_love_wrapper"> <span class="view_counter_single"><i class="fa fa-eye"></i>10</span> <div class="love_this_post_meta"><a href="#" class="jm-post-like" data-post_id="29291" title="Like"><i class="fa fa-heart-o"></i>0</a></div> </span> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <div class="post_content"><div class="g g-1"><div class="g-single a-4"><center>Advertisement<br /> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- WOAY - Responsive Banner --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6181783880508513" data-ad-slot="6845795717" data-ad-format="auto"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div></div><p>The man suspected of gunning down 58 people from a perch high up in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino had cameras set up inside and outside of his hotel room, authorities said today.</p> <p>“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said today. Sources told ABC News the suspect utilized at least one camera outside the room possibly to monitor approaching police. Lombardo said there was a camera on a service cart in the hallway.</p> <p>“FBI took all digital and electronic evidence into custody,” Lombardo added.</p> <p>Police said Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old resident of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring 530 others.</p> <p>The gunfire sent more than 22,000 country music fans attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival across the street from Mandalay Bay scrambling for their lives. Some hid, some ran and others sprang into action, aiding the injured and helping people to safety.</p> <p>At a press conference Tuesday night, officials released police bodycam footage showing the terrifying moments as officers tried to figure out the location of the shooter and shuttle people to safety. Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled “they’re shooting right at us” while officers shouted “go that way!”</p> <p>Las Vegas police share dramatic bodycam footage of officers responding to the shooting at Mandalay Bay. http://abcn.ws/2xYaXuu<br /> 9:30 PM – Oct 3, 2017</p> <p>Jason Aldean was the headliner of Sunday night’s concert; video showed him rushing off the stage amid the gunfire.</p> <p>PHOTO: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.David Becker/Getty Images<br /> People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.<br /> Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at Tuesday night’s press conference that the shooting spanned between nine and 11 minutes, with the first reports of shots beginning at 10:08 p.m. and the final shots being fired at 10:19 p.m.</p> <p>The Las Vegas Police Department said authorities responded to a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Paddock was found dead. Authorities said they believe Paddock killed himself prior to police entry.</p> <p>As the nation mourns what has become the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, authorities are working to piece together information about the suspected shooter for clues on what may have sparked the rampage.</p> <p>The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. “I can’t get into the mind of a psychopath,” Lombardo said at a news conference Monday.</p> <p>PHOTO: Two festivalgoers leave the area around the Mandalay Hotel after a gunman killed more than 50 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Oct. 2, 2017.</p> <p itemprop= " />AP<br /> Two festivalgoers leave the area around the Mandalay Hotel after a gunman killed more than 50 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Oct. 2, 2017.<br /> more +<br /> Paddock is believed to have been solely responsible for the attack, according to police.</p> <p>Lombardo said authorities are reviewing police body cameras.</p> <p>“This individual was premeditated,” Lombardo said today. “I’m sure he evaluated everything he did in his actions, which is troublesome.”</p> <p>“The world has changed. And, you know, who would have ever imagine this situation,” Lombardo said. “I couldn’t imagine it. And for this individual to take it upon himself to create this chaos and harm is unspeakable.”</p> <p>ABC News has obtained images from inside Paddock’s hotel room at Mandalay Bay. A body is partially visibly in one of the photos; that is Paddock.</p> <p>PHOTO: The inside gunman, Stephen Paddocks, hotel room at the Mandalay Hotel in Las Vegas.<br /> <img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel2-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-29292" srcset="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel2-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992-300x225.jpg 300w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel2-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992-768x576.jpg 768w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel2-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992-100x75.jpg 100w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel2-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992.jpg 992w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" /></p> <p><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel3-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-29293" srcset="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel3-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992-300x225.jpg 300w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel3-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992-768x575.jpg 768w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel3-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992-100x75.jpg 100w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/hotel3-lv-abc-171003_4x3_992.jpg 992w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" /></p> <p><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/inside-hotel1-LV-abc-171003_4x3_992-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-29294" srcset="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/inside-hotel1-LV-abc-171003_4x3_992-300x225.jpg 300w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/inside-hotel1-LV-abc-171003_4x3_992-768x576.jpg 768w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/inside-hotel1-LV-abc-171003_4x3_992-100x75.jpg 100w, http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/inside-hotel1-LV-abc-171003_4x3_992.jpg 992w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" /><br /> ‘How I did not get shot … I don’t know’</p> <p>Jasmine Barbusca, a mother of two, told ABC News, “All you heard were just gunshots. And every time the gunshots would come down, you just start getting to the ground. And when they would stop, you get up and you just try to climb the fence again. We finally made it over. We were running through the parking lot; everybody just ran through the streets.”</p> <p>She said she was thinking, “‘I got to get out, I’m going to be dead in five seconds.'”</p> <p>“There were men going over their wives, their girlfriends, to block them,” she recalled. “Unfortunately, those men got shot, but I mean, there were lives saved.”</p> <p>PHOTO: People tend to the wounded outside the festival grounds, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.David Becker/Getty Images<br /> People tend to the wounded outside the festival grounds, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.<br /> Barbusca said she saw one man as he helped many women climb the fence to escape.</p> <p>“I don’t know who the man was, but there was a man who probably saved a good 20 women’s lives. He was really brave,” she said.</p> <p>Tearing up, she said, “How I did not get shot … by the grace of God. I honestly … we ran. I don’t know.”</p> <p>Country music artists pray for victims of Las Vegas shooting<br /> Las Vegas shooting: What we know about suspect Stephen Paddock<br /> Las Vegas concertgoer: ‘I didn’t want to die’<br /> Las Vegas shooting: Special education teacher, nurse who shielded wife among those killed<br /> Arsenal found in shooter’s hotel suite</p> <p>Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay on Thursday, bringing with him at least 23 guns, police said.</p> <p>Authorities believe Paddock used a device similar to a hammer to smash the windows of his two-room suite.</p> <p>A computer and several pieces of media were also recovered in Paddock’s hotel suite.</p> <p>Room service was provided at some point during the suspect’s stay, Lombardo said today.</p> <p>A police officer stands in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. more +<br /> In addition to the weapons discovered at the hotel, authorities said they found 19 additional firearms and explosive material at his home in Mesquite.</p> <p>Officials said five handguns and two shotguns were also found at the suspect’s home in northern Nevada.</p> <p>A material used to make explosives was found inside the suspect’s car, police said.</p> <p>Police scour the suspect’s background</p> <p>Officials said Paddock was not known to law enforcement.</p> <p>Officials said he had no criminal history, save for a minor citation.</p> <p>Stephen Paddock, 64, seen here in his passport photo, is the man suspected of opening fire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Sunday night.more +<br /> Eric Paddock, the suspect’s brother, told ABC News on Monday that the family was “dumbstruck” by the news of the attack.</p> <p>“We have no idea how or why this happened,” Eric Paddock said. “As far as we know, Steve was perfectly fine.”</p> <p>“Our condolences to everyone involved,” Eric Paddock said. “We are heartbroken and bewildered.”</p> <p>The suspect’s girlfriend, Filipino-born Marilou Danley, 62, lived with Stephen Paddock at his home in a Mesquite retirement community. Police say she was in Asia at the time of the shooting but is expected to return to the U.S. this week where authorities are eager to find out what, if anything, she knew about his plans.</p> <p>Police said today the girlfriend is a “person of interest.”</p> <p>Honoring the victims</p> <p>Among the at least 59 killed was a special education teacher, a kindergarten teacher and a nurse from Tennessee who saved his wife’s life. According to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, Sonny Melton died shielding his wife, Dr. Heather Melton, who survived.</p> <p>Las Vegas Blvd. remained closed to vehicular traffic, Oct. 3, 2017, near the scene of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.more +<br /> President Donald Trump on Monday called the shooting “an act of pure evil.”</p> <p>Trump said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with law enforcement, first responders and victims’ families.</p> <p>“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one,” Trump said.</p> <p>He added, “In memory of the fallen, I have directed that our great flag be flown at half staff.”</p> <p>PHOTO: A sign outside the Mandalay Hotel is seen, Oct. 2, 2017, after a gunman killed more than 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas.Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images<br /> A sign outside the Mandalay Hotel is seen, Oct. 2, 2017, after a gunman killed more than 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas.more +<br /> Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said at a news conference Monday, “I don’t know if I have words to describe what we are going through. … We are angry, we are grieving, we are confused. People are hurting.”</p> <p>“To the people at the concert, you see courage and compassion there,” Sandoval said. “People helping total strangers. Risking their own lives to help people. That really speaks highly to the character of America. ”</p> <p>Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt said at a news conference, “When you see one of these men and women who are wearing a badge, tell them, ‘Thank you.’ Their selfless actions saved the lives of hundreds of people. Not a dozen, but hundreds of people. This death count would have been many hundred more were it not for [their] brave work.”</p> <p>Aldean wrote in an emotional Instagram post Monday night, “Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. … We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas”</p> <p>ABC News’ Pierre Thomas contributed to this report.</p> <div id='jp-relatedposts' class='jp-relatedposts' > <h3 class="jp-relatedposts-headline"><em>Related</em></h3> </div><!-- Facebook Comments Plugin for WordPress: http://peadig.com/wordpress-plugins/facebook-comments/ --><h3>Comments</h3><p><fb:comments-count href=http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/></fb:comments-count> comments</p><div class="fb-comments" data-href="http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/" data-numposts="5" data-width="100%" data-colorscheme="light"></div></div> <hr class="none" /> <div class="clearfix"></div> <div class="share-post"> <ul class="blog-share-socials"> <li class="facebook"> <a title="Facebook" href="http://www.facebook.com/share.php?u=http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i>Facebook</a> </li> <li class="twitter"> <a title="Twitter" href="http://twitter.com/home?status=Las Vegas massacre: Suspect set up cameras inside and outside hotel room%20-%20http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i>Twitter</a> </li> <li class="googleplus"> <a title="Google Plus" href="https://plus.google.com/share?url=http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i>Google+</a> </li> <li class="linkedin"> <a title="LinkedIn" href="http://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/&title=Las Vegas massacre: Suspect set up cameras inside and outside hotel room" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i>Linkedin</a> </li> <li class="tumblr"> <a title="Tumblr" href="http://www.tumblr.com/share/link?url=http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/&name=Las Vegas massacre: Suspect set up cameras inside and outside hotel room" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i>Tumblr</a> </li> <li class="pinterest"> <a title="Pinterest" href="http://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/&media=http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/vegas-shooting2-gty-ml-171002_4x3_992-670x470.jpg" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i>Pinterest</a> </li> <li class="mail"> <a title="Mail" href="mailto:tbarkerwoay@gmail.com?subject=Las Vegas massacre: Suspect set up cameras inside and outside hotel room&body=http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-paper-plane"></i>Mail</a> </li> </ul> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> <div class="postnav"> <span class="left"> <i class="fa fa-angle-double-left"></i> <a href="http://woay.tv/wv-lawmakers-introduce-bill-that-protects-pensions-of-retired-coal-miners/" id="prepost"><span>Previous Post</span>WV Lawmakers Introduce Bill that Protects Pensions of Retired Coal Miners</a> </span> <span class="right"> <i class="fa fa-angle-double-right"></i> <a href="http://woay.tv/29286-2/" id="nextpost"><span>Next Post</span>Oak Hill Police Increase Safety With New Competition</a> </span> </div> <hr class="none"> <div class="auth"> <div class="author-info"> <div class="author-avatar"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/164x164_UserPortraits_TylerBarker.jpg" width="164" height="164" alt="Tyler Barker" class="avatar avatar-165 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-165 alignnone photo" /></div> <div class="author-description"><h5><a itemprop="author" href="http://woay.tv/author/tbarkerwoay/">Tyler Barker</a></h5> <p>Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. <a href="http://www.woay.tv"> Read More </a></p> <ul class="author-social clearfix"> <li><a href="mailto:tbarkerwoay@gmail.com" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/email.png"></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/tylerrbarker" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/link.png"></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTInT3cTPyXLp6f8jDtvH8Q" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/youtube.png"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.instagram.com/wxtylerb" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/instagram.png"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.twitter.com/wxtylerb" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/twitter.png"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.facebook.com/wxtylerb" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/facebook.png"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <hr class="none" /> <!-- comment --> <div id="comments" class="comments-area"> </div><!-- #comments .comments-area --> </div> <!-- end post --> <div class="brack_space"></div> </div> </div> <!-- Start sidebar --> <!-- end sidebar --> <!-- Start sidebar --> <div class="four columns content_display_col3" id="sidebar"><div id="text-22" class="widget widget_text"><div class="widget-title"><h2>Closings and Delays</h2></div> <div class="textwidget"><p><center><a href="http://woay.tv/closings-delays/"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/WOAY-School-Closings_4.png"></a></center></p> </div> <div class="margin-bottom"></div></div><div id="search-2" class="widget widget_search"><form role="search" method="get" id="searchform" class="searchform" action="http://woay.tv/"> <div> <label class="screen-reader-text" for="s">Search for:</label> <input type="text" value="" name="s" id="s" /> <input type="submit" id="searchsubmit" value="Search" /> </div> </form><div class="margin-bottom"></div></div><div id="text-19" class="widget widget_text"> <div class="textwidget"><h6 style="text-align: center;">Advertisement</h6> <p><div class="a-single a-6"><!-- 348x230 [async] --> <script type="text/javascript">if (!window.AdButler){(function(){var s = document.createElement("script"); s.async = true; s.type = "text/javascript";s.src = 'https://servedbyadbutler.com/app.js';var n = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; n.parentNode.insertBefore(s, n);}());}</script> <script type="text/javascript"> var AdButler = AdButler || {}; AdButler.ads = AdButler.ads || []; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var plc254989 = window.plc254989 || 0; document.write('<'+'div id="placement_254989_'+plc254989+'"></'+'div>'); AdButler.ads.push({handler: function(opt){ AdButler.register(169442, 254989, [348,240], 'placement_254989_'+opt.place, opt); }, opt: { place: plc254989++, keywords: abkw, domain: 'servedbyadbutler.com', click:'CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER' }}); </script></div></p> </div> <div class="margin-bottom"></div></div><div id="text-5" class="widget widget_text"><div class="widget-title"><h2>Current Conditons</h2></div> <div class="textwidget"><wx:widget type="current-conditions" template="simple-box" location="USWV0049" sky_iconexp="http://www.woay.tv/WOAY-Weather-Icons-new/wx_{code}.png"></wx:widget></div> <div class="margin-bottom"></div></div><div id="custom_html-3" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><h6 style="text-align: center;">Advertisement</h6> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- WOAY Sidebar --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:336px;height:280px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6181783880508513" data-ad-slot="5609246466"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div><div class="margin-bottom"></div></div><div id="text-3" class="widget widget_text"><div class="widget-title"><h2>STORMWATCH Radar</h2></div> <div class="textwidget"><div class="mapContainer" style="padding-bottom:10px;height:300px;"> <wx-widget type="map" memberId="1435" mapId="0001" templateId="0012" menuItems="0001,0021,0019,0018,0017" latitude="37.7782" longitude="-81.1882" ZoomLevel="10" height="60%"></wx-widget> </div> <img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/woay-got-news-1.jpg"></center></div> <div class="margin-bottom"></div></div> <div id="recent-posts-2" class="widget widget_recent_entries"> <div class="widget-title"><h2>Recent Posts</h2></div> <ul> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/c-adam-toney-athlete-of-the-week-connor-gibson/">C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Connor Gibson</a> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/wvssac-football-rankings-october-3/">WVSSAC Football Rankings – October 3</a> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/2017-state-golf-tournament-day-one/">2017 State Golf Tournament – Day One</a> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/wv-lawmakers-introduce-bill-that-protects-pensions-of-retired-coal-miners/">WV Lawmakers Introduce Bill that Protects Pensions of Retired Coal Miners</a> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/las-vegas-massacre-suspect-set-up-cameras-inside-and-outside-hotel-room/">Las Vegas massacre: Suspect set up cameras inside and outside hotel room</a> </li> </ul> <div class="margin-bottom"></div></div> <div id="archives-2" class="widget widget_archive"><div class="widget-title"><h2>Archives</h2></div> <label class="screen-reader-text" for="archives-dropdown-2">Archives</label> <select id="archives-dropdown-2" name="archive-dropdown" onchange='document.location.href=this.options[this.selectedIndex].value;'> <option value="">Select Month</option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/10/'> October 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/09/'> September 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/08/'> August 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/07/'> July 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/06/'> June 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/05/'> May 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/04/'> April 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/03/'> March 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/02/'> February 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2017/01/'> January 2017 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2016/12/'> December 2016 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2016/11/'> November 2016 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2016/09/'> September 2016 </option> <option value='http://woay.tv/2015/01/'> January 2015 </option> </select> <div class="margin-bottom"></div></div><div id="text-12" class="widget widget_text"> <div class="textwidget"> <hr /></div> <div class="margin-bottom"></div></div></div> <!-- end sidebar --> </div> </div> </section> <!-- end content --> <!-- Start footer --> <footer id="footer-container"> <div class="footer-columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="four columns"><div id="popular_widget-2" class="widget post_list_widget"><div class="widget-title"><h2>Popular Posts</h2></div> <div class="widget_container"> <ul class="feature-post-list popular-post-widget"> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/c-adam-toney-athlete-of-the-week-connor-gibson/" class="feature-image-link image_post" title="C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Connor Gibson"> <img width="100" height="75" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Gibson-10-3-poster-100x75.jpg" class="attachment-small-feature size-small-feature wp-post-image" alt="" /><span class="overlay_icon fa fa-play-circle-o"></span></a> <div class="item-details"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/">Sports</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/sports-features/">Sports Features</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/sports-news/">Sports News</a></span> <h3 class="feature-post-title"><a href="http://woay.tv/c-adam-toney-athlete-of-the-week-connor-gibson/">C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Connor Gibson</a></h3> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="post-author"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/164x164_UserPortraits_MattDigby-150x150.jpg" width="16" height="16" alt="Matt Digby" class="avatar avatar-16 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-16 alignnone photo" /><a href="http://woay.tv/author/mdigbywoay/" title="Posts by Matt Digby" rel="author">Matt Digby</a></span><span class="post-date"><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>Oct 04, 2017</span></p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/ashley-cafaro/" class="feature-image-link image_post" title="Ashley Cafaro"> <img width="100" height="75" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/WOAY_headshot640x360_AshleyCafaro-100x75.jpg" class="attachment-small-feature size-small-feature wp-post-image" alt="Ashley Cafaro" /></a> <div class="item-details"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#" href="http://woay.tv/category/news-team/">News Team</a></span> <h3 class="feature-post-title"><a href="http://woay.tv/ashley-cafaro/">Ashley Cafaro</a></h3> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="post-author"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/164x164_UserPortraits_AshleyCafaro-150x150.jpg" width="16" height="16" alt="Ashley Cafaro" class="avatar avatar-16 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-16 alignnone photo" /><a href="http://woay.tv/author/acafarowoay/" title="Posts by Ashley Cafaro" rel="author">Ashley Cafaro</a></span><span class="post-date"><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>Jan 05, 2015</span></p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/rural-acres-infusion/" class="feature-image-link image_post" title="Rural Acres Infusion"> <img width="100" height="75" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/ShowImage-100x75.jpeg" class="attachment-small-feature size-small-feature wp-post-image" alt="" /></a> <div class="item-details"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#b5543f" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/local-news/">Local News</a></span> <h3 class="feature-post-title"><a href="http://woay.tv/rural-acres-infusion/">Rural Acres Infusion</a></h3> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="post-author"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/woay800x800_web-150x150.png" width="16" height="16" alt="Scott Pickey" class="avatar avatar-16 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-16 alignnone photo" /><a href="http://woay.tv/author/spickey/" title="Posts by Scott Pickey" rel="author">Scott Pickey</a></span><span class="post-date"><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>Sep 19, 2016</span></p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/concert-series/" class="feature-image-link image_post" title="Concert Series"> <img width="100" height="75" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/ShowImage-1-100x75.jpeg" class="attachment-small-feature size-small-feature wp-post-image" alt="" /></a> <div class="item-details"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#b5543f" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/local-news/">Local News</a></span> <h3 class="feature-post-title"><a href="http://woay.tv/concert-series/">Concert Series</a></h3> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="post-author"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/woay800x800_web-150x150.png" width="16" height="16" alt="Scott Pickey" class="avatar avatar-16 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-16 alignnone photo" /><a href="http://woay.tv/author/spickey/" title="Posts by Scott Pickey" rel="author">Scott Pickey</a></span><span class="post-date"><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>Sep 19, 2016</span></p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </li> </ul> </div> </div></div> <div class="four columns"> <div class="widget"> <div class="widget-title"><h2>About us</h2></div> <div class="jellywp_about_us_widget_wrapper"> <img class="footer_logo_about" src="http://woaytv.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/WOAY_Logo_1__white.png" alt="" /> <p>Follow us on all our social media sites to get the latest in breaking local, national, and world news!</p> <div class="social_icons_widget"> <ul class="social-icons-list-widget"> <li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/woaynewswatch/?fref=ts" target="_blank"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/facebook.png" alt="Facebook"></a></li> <li><a href="https://plus.google.com/u/0/111565511752763461227" target="_blank"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/google-plus.png" alt="Google Plus"></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/c/WOAYTV50" target="_blank"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/youtube.png" alt="Youtube"></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/woaynewswatch/" target="_blank"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/instagram.png" alt="Instagram"></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/7082714?trk=tyah&trkInfo=clickedVertical%3Acompany%2CclickedEntityId%3A7082714%2Cidx%3A1-1-1%2CtarId%3A1480531965479%2Ctas%3AWOAY" target="_blank"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/link.png" alt="linkedin"></a></li> <li><a href="https://twitter.com/WOAYNewsWatch" target="_blank"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/img/icons/twitter.png" alt="Twitter"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="four columns"><div id="rec-recent-posts-2" class="widget post_list_widget"><div class="widget-title"><h2>Recent Posts</h2></div><div class="widget_container"><ul class="feature-post-list recent-post-widget"> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/c-adam-toney-athlete-of-the-week-connor-gibson/" class="feature-image-link image_post" title="C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Connor Gibson"> <img width="100" height="75" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Gibson-10-3-poster-100x75.jpg" class="attachment-small-feature size-small-feature wp-post-image" alt="" /><span class="overlay_icon fa fa-play-circle-o"></span></a> <div class="item-details"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/">Sports</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/sports-features/">Sports Features</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/sports-news/">Sports News</a></span> <h3 class="feature-post-title"><a href="http://woay.tv/c-adam-toney-athlete-of-the-week-connor-gibson/">C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Connor Gibson</a></h3> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="post-author"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/164x164_UserPortraits_MattDigby-150x150.jpg" width="16" height="16" alt="Matt Digby" class="avatar avatar-16 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-16 alignnone photo" /><a href="http://woay.tv/author/mdigbywoay/" title="Posts by Matt Digby" rel="author">Matt Digby</a></span><span class="post-date"><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>Oct 04, 2017</span></p></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/wvssac-football-rankings-october-3/" class="feature-image-link image_post" title="WVSSAC Football Rankings – October 3"> <img width="100" height="75" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/WVSSAC-Generic-Logo-100x75.jpg" class="attachment-small-feature size-small-feature wp-post-image" alt="" /><span class="overlay_icon fa fa-play-circle-o"></span></a> <div class="item-details"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/">Sports</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/sports-news/">Sports News</a></span> <h3 class="feature-post-title"><a href="http://woay.tv/wvssac-football-rankings-october-3/">WVSSAC Football Rankings – October 3</a></h3> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="post-author"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/164x164_UserPortraits_MattDigby-150x150.jpg" width="16" height="16" alt="Matt Digby" class="avatar avatar-16 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-16 alignnone photo" /><a href="http://woay.tv/author/mdigbywoay/" title="Posts by Matt Digby" rel="author">Matt Digby</a></span><span class="post-date"><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>Oct 03, 2017</span></p></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/2017-state-golf-tournament-day-one/" class="feature-image-link image_post" title="2017 State Golf Tournament – Day One"> <img width="100" height="75" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Beauty-vs.-Beast-Generic-Logo-100x75.jpg" class="attachment-small-feature size-small-feature wp-post-image" alt="" /></a> <div class="item-details"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/">Sports</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#a56d35" href="http://woay.tv/category/sports/sports-news/">Sports News</a></span> <h3 class="feature-post-title"><a href="http://woay.tv/2017-state-golf-tournament-day-one/">2017 State Golf Tournament – Day One</a></h3> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="post-author"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/164x164_UserPortraits_MattDigby-150x150.jpg" width="16" height="16" alt="Matt Digby" class="avatar avatar-16 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-16 alignnone photo" /><a href="http://woay.tv/author/mdigbywoay/" title="Posts by Matt Digby" rel="author">Matt Digby</a></span><span class="post-date"><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>Oct 03, 2017</span></p></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </li> <li> <a href="http://woay.tv/wv-lawmakers-introduce-bill-that-protects-pensions-of-retired-coal-miners/" class="feature-image-link image_post" title="WV Lawmakers Introduce Bill that Protects Pensions of Retired Coal Miners"> <img width="100" height="75" src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/DC-Miners-Act-web-poster-100x75.jpg" class="attachment-small-feature size-small-feature wp-post-image" alt="" /><span class="overlay_icon fa fa-play-circle-o"></span></a> <div class="item-details"> <span class="meta-category-small"><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#dd3333" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/featured/">Featured</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#b5543f" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/local-news/">Local News</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#b5371b" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/national-news/">National News</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/">NewsWatch</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#b5371b" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/politics/">Politics</a><a class="post-category-color-text" style="color:#b5371b" href="http://woay.tv/category/newswatch/state/">State</a></span> <h3 class="feature-post-title"><a href="http://woay.tv/wv-lawmakers-introduce-bill-that-protects-pensions-of-retired-coal-miners/">WV Lawmakers Introduce Bill that Protects Pensions of Retired Coal Miners</a></h3> <p class="post-meta meta-main-img"><span class="post-author"><img src="http://woay.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/164x164_UserPortraits_RebeccaFernandezA-150x150.jpg" width="16" height="16" alt="Rebecca Fernandez" class="avatar avatar-16 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-16 alignnone photo" /><a href="http://woay.tv/author/rfernandezwoay/" title="Posts by Rebecca Fernandez" rel="author">Rebecca Fernandez</a></span><span class="post-date"><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>Oct 03, 2017</span></p></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </li> </ul> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-bottom"> <div class="row"> <div class="six columns footer-left"> © 1997-2017 Thomas Broadcasting Company, All rights reserved.</div> <div class="six columns footer-right"> <ul id="menu-footer-menu" class="menu-footer"><li class="cucumbername menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-638"><a title="Cucumber & Company" target="_blank" href="https://cucumberand.co">Website by Cucumber & Co.</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-3902"><a href="http://woay.tv/sitemap/">Sitemap</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-194"><a title="Contact Us" href="http://woay.tv/?page_id=644">Contact Us</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-732"><a href="http://woay.tv/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-777"><a href="http://woay.tv/woay-tv-annual-eeo-public-file-report/">EEO</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- End footer --> </div> <div id="go-top"><a href="#go-top"><i class="fa fa-chevron-up"></i></a></div> <div style="display:none"> <div class="grofile-hash-map-29f86c1d7fcd2932e3ab65bc56865455"> </div> <div class="grofile-hash-map-2e4b1ce507375217e4fbc8edc2c6ad10"> </div> <div class="grofile-hash-map-7e6779d82cd0bd74d13d28e57650ecbd"> </div> <div class="grofile-hash-map-34fea515e0fd756f3387106780a46605"> </div> <div class="grofile-hash-map-7518f07d8d9282f0d9aee82e766c3009"> </div> </div> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/plugins/aqua-page-builder/assets/javascripts/aqpb-view.js?ver=1507095606'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var ajax_var = {"url":"http:\/\/woay.tv\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","nonce":"b5584fd494"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/post-like.js?ver=1.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=4.8.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var click_object = {"ajax_url":"http:\/\/woay.tv\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/plugins/adrotate-pro/library/jquery.adrotate.clicktracker.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var wpcf7 = {"apiSettings":{"root":"http:\/\/woay.tv\/wp-json\/contact-form-7\/v1","namespace":"contact-form-7\/v1"},"recaptcha":{"messages":{"empty":"Please verify that you are not a robot."}}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/js/scripts.js?ver=4.9'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/js/devicepx-jetpack.js?ver=201740'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/marquee.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/superfish.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/owl.carousel.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/jquery.pageslide.min.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-includes/js/imagesloaded.min.js?ver=3.2.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-includes/js/masonry.min.js?ver=3.3.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/mediaelement-and-player.min.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/fluidvids.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/jquery.stickit.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/waypoints.min.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/jquery.infinitescroll.min.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/jquery.slimscroll.min.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/jquery.knob.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/jquery.bxslider.min.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/user-rating.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/themes/nanomag/js/custom.js?ver=1.6'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=4.8.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var fmrb_front = {"admin_url":"http:\/\/woay.tv\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","action":"_fmad_ajax_rotating_banners","security":"1fef36a4e9","a2":"front_dynamic_rotating_banner"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://woay.tv/wp-content/plugins/rotating-banners-pro/assets/js/front.js?ver=4.8.2'></script> <!-- Facebook Comments Plugin for WordPress: http://peadig.com/wordpress-plugins/facebook-comments/ --> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script>(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=1781963302077356&version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));</script> <!-- AdRotate JS --> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(document).ready(function(){if(jQuery.fn.gslider) { }}); </script> <!-- /AdRotate JS --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://stats.wp.com/e-201740.js' async defer></script> <script type='text/javascript'> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:5.4',blog:'121260492',post:'29291',tz:'-4',srv:'woay.tv'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '121260492', '29291' ]); </script> </body> </html>