Lady Warriors, Lady Pirates Advance to States

WOAY – Two area softball teams are headed to the high school state tournament after regional wins on Tuesday.

Wyoming East overcame an early deficit at Shady Spring, scoring twice in the fourth inning to win 2-1 and clinch a first state berth in school history. Brooke Clark opened the scoring for the Lady Tigers with an RBI double in the first, but Kari Walker had the game-tying RBI and game-winning run for the Lady Warriors. Holly Brehm recorded 17 strikeouts, while Maranda Allen countered with seven strikeouts.

Fayetteville won 4-1 at Greenbrier West to advance to the Class A state tournament. Ashley Fridley was the winning pitcher for the Lady Pirates. It will be their sixth trip to states in 10 years.

The high school softball state tournament will be held next Wednesday & Thursday in Vienna.

