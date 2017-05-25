WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Lady Pirates, Lady Warriors Finish Season in States

Matt DigbyBy May 25, 2017, 00:06 am

WOAY – Fayetteville and Wyoming East softball were both in Vienna Wednesday for the opening day of the state tournament.

The Lady Pirates faced defending state champion Wheeling Central in the opening round, but the Maroon Knights established momentum early, winning 10-2. Fayetteville would then face Moorefield, who won 8-2. It was the Lady Pirates’ sixth state tournament appearance in 10 years.

Wyoming East had a 2-1 lead late in their opening, before Oak Glen came from behind to win 3-2. The Lady Warriors then faced defending state champion Chapmanville, who established momentum, going on to win 6-3. It was Wyoming East’s first state tournament appearance in school history.

