Kroger to lower prices, end senior discounts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) – Supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it will discontinue its senior discount program in many of its stores but will also be cutting prices on thousands of items.

Media outlets report Kroger said in a news release that its Mid-Atlantic division will no longer offer its 5 percent discount to seniors on Tuesdays. The change goes into effect May 23.

Kroger says that it has lowered prices on 3,000 items this year. Spokeswoman Allison McGee says customers are paying less on 8,000 items than they were five years ago.

The retailer plans to inform customers through mailers and email messages. Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division includes Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, and some other states.

