Kroger holding job fair Saturday to fill 100+ positions

UNDATED (WOAY-TV) – Kroger will hold job fairs Satutrday in its stores in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to fill around 100 jobs.

The fairs will be held in West Virginia stores in the Beckley-Bluefield/Greenbrier Valley area, Charleston region, Clarksburg-Morgantown area, Huntington region, Parkersburg region, and Buckhannon, Gassaway, Hinton and Ripley.

Officials say applicants can go to any of the stores between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

They say applicants should apply online here and that applicants should bring their resumes to the interviews.

Most open jobs are for part-time positions.

“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.” She noted that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.

Related

Comments

comments