CHARLESTON, WV (BY: SCOTT FINN, WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING) – West Virginia is one of 27 states with no firm minimum age for marriage.

Between 2000 and 2010, a total of 2,759 minors got married in West Virginia – one of the highest states per capita, according to the New York Times.

Some states are moving to bar marriage for minors. On this week’s Front Porch, we debate whether this is a good idea for West Virginia and the rest of Appalachia.

Click here to listen.

