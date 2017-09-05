WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Keion Davis Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Matt DigbyBy Sep 05, 2017, 00:24 am

WOAY – After returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the season opener against Miami, Marshall’s Keion Davis has been named Conference USA’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

The redshirt junior running back from Fairburn, Georgia took the opening kickoff of the season 99 yards for one score, before taking a second-quarter kickoff 97 yards. It’s the 20th time in FBS history a player returned two kickoffs for scores in the same game.

Marshall visits NC State next Saturday. The Thundering Herd went 0-2 against ACC opponents in 2016.

