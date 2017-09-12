Kathy Mattea coming to Lewisburg Friday afternoon

Advertisement



LEWISBURG, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Grammy Award-winning singer Kathy Mattea and her longtime collaborator, guitarist Bill Cooley, have shared one of Nashville’s most musically rich partnerships for more than two decades. The duo meets as old friends, welcoming you into The Acoustic Living Room to share songs and stories near and dear to their hearts.

A genuine storyteller, Kathy draws inspiration from her Appalachian roots and is a torchbearer for often overlooked musical legacies like those of Hazel Dickens and Jean Ritchie. Her most recent album, “Calling Me Home,” is a collection of songs that celebrates the Appalachian culture of her native West Virginia and expands the vocabulary of acoustic roots music that has always served as her artistic center.

Click here to purchase tickets to “Coffee with Kathy”, the intimate Q&A session with Kathy at 1 p.m. on September 15.

