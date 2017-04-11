The truly remarkable, Katherine Coleman Johnson continues to be honored in her hometown and throughout the mountain state.

The West Virginia senate and house has officially declared August 26th as Katherine Johnson day and the retired NASA mathematician will soon have a well traveled Spa City Lane dedicated in her honor at this year’s Dandelion Festival in May.

According to the Register Herald, in the 1950s, Johnson and other African American women, worked on vital calculations at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics. Their key role in the space race was publicized much later in the book and motion picture, Hidden Figures.

