Kanawha shelter in desperate need of fosters for cats, kittens

CHARLESTON, WV (THE CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is in desperate need of foster families for cats after 20 cats were found in a Kanawha County home said to be in deplorable condition.
Jessie Shafer, spokeswoman for the humane association, said the county humane officer and State Police went Thursday to a home on Collins Drive just outside of Charleston to investigate. They found 20 live cats and one live dog in the home. One dog was found dead in a bucket in the home, she said.
“Conditions are deplorable,” she said in a message. “Beyond deplorable.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed in the matter. The resident’s name was not available.