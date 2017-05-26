Kanawha shelter in desperate need of fosters for cats, kittens

CHARLESTON, WV (THE CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is in desperate need of foster families for cats after 20 cats were found in a Kanawha County home said to be in deplorable condition.

Jessie Shafer, spokeswoman for the humane association, said the county humane officer and State Police went Thursday to a home on Collins Drive just outside of Charleston to investigate. They found 20 live cats and one live dog in the home. One dog was found dead in a bucket in the home, she said.

“Conditions are deplorable,” she said in a message. “Beyond deplorable.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed in the matter. The resident’s name was not available.

Many of the cats had significant hair loss, she said. Workers from the shelter planned to go back to the home today to further assess the animals, specifically to test for ringworm.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments