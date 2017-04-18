WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
A Kanawha County man has admitted to stealing mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A Kanawha County man has admitted in federal court that he stole a box of checks and other mail from the Elkview area.

Media outlets report 34-year-old Jason Lee Spradling of Pinch pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to possessing a large quantity of stolen mail.

According to court documents, Spradling also admitted to stealing a box of checks from a mailbox and attempting to cash one of the checks in December 2015.

Spradling faces up to five years in federal prison and $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced in July.

Beckley Council, chamber support keeping tolls
Scott Pickey

