Kanawha Co. woman accused of locking her two small children in kennel-like enclosures

A Kanawha County woman is behind bars after she was accused of locking her two small children in small, kennel-like enclosures.

Troopers said they got a tip that Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, West Virginia kept her children locked in small enclosures.

A trooper and Child Protective Services workers went to Richard’s home to check on the children.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers found a 2-year-old boy locked in a 4-by-6-feet wide and 4-feet tall, wooden enclosure. The child was naked, and there was a plate of food on the ground. They also said there was fecal matter on the floor and a strong odor of urine.

According to the complaint, they also found a naked 5-year-old locked in a small room enclosure. The room had a half door with a mesh gate at the top. There was a small plate of food on the floor, a strong odor of urine and fecal matter on the walls. When troopers let the boy out, they said he screamed, “Yippee.”

Troopers said Richard told them she put the children in the enclosures even though she knew it was wrong and that she was not fit to raise children.

Richard is charged with child neglect with risk of injury. She is currently in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

