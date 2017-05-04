Kanawha Co. Man Arrested in Smithers on Drug Charges

SMITHERS– A Kanawha County man has been arrested on drug charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force released the following information concerning this arrest:

At approximately 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 4, 2017 officers from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a controlled purchase of a substantial amount of narcotics in the Smithers area of Fayette County. Immediately following the completion of this controlled purchase, officers moved in to arrest the suspect.

Tyrone Lanham, age 43, of Crown Hill in Kanawha County was arrested and charged with the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a School and Delivery of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance. “Apparently Lanham not only sold the informant a large quantity of methamphetamine, he also sold a substantial amount of a counterfeit or fake controlled substance, representing this counterfeit controlled substance to also be methamphetamine,” said Sheriff Fridley. Lanham was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $45,000.00 bond. Investigators also learned that there were three active capias warrants on file for Lanham in Kanawha County, following his failure to appear and answer various charges there.

“The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is committed to ridding our communities of these individuals who persist in peddling poison to our citizens,” said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. “The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police are working diligently to identify suspected drug dealers throughout Fayette County and are working closely with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney to take these dangerous individuals off of our streets.”

Anyone who has any information concerning drug trafficking activities in our communities is urged to report this activity to law enforcement. You can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 574-4216, the Oak Hill Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 469-2915, the Oak Hill Police Department at (304) 465-0596 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867; you may submit tips to Crime Stoppers through the downloadable P3 app, or you may submit tips through the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” All tips are confidential. “We will follow up on all tips received,” said a representative of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.”

