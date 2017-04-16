Justin Crawford Ready to Lead the Running Backs

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Hear from WVU running back Justin Crawford, who ripped off a 51 yard touchdown run in Saturday’s spring game.  After rushing for nearly 1200 yards last season, Crawford is ready to lead the running backs and be a cog in an offense that will feature many new personnel in 2017.

