WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Breaking News Justice Proposes Another Tax Revision Alternative
Breaking NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchPoliticsState

Justice Proposes Another Tax Revision Alternative

Rachel AyersBy Jun 15, 2017, 21:53 pm

1
0

CHARLESTON– Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a revised tax plan to limit state budget cuts, and the Senate has passed the measure.Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a revised tax plan to limit state budget cuts, and the Senate has passed the measure.

The Democratic governor and Republican senators say the latest proposal Thursday would cut income tax rates initially 5 percent, while also authorizing West Virginians in the two lowest tax brackets to get rebate checks of $150 or $100.

It would raise the sales tax from 6 to 6.5 percent initially and establish tiered coal production tax rates.

That proposal follows the impasse reached Tuesday by House and Senate negotiators over proposed tax revisions to raise revenue.

Each house then adopted budgets that would cut funding for education and Medicaid deeper than Justice wants. Thursday night the Senate began advancing another budget without Medicaid cuts and 4 percent cuts for state universities.

Comments

comments

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives