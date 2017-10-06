Justice makes 1 last stop to support to road bond

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Oct 06, 2017

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice is taking his roadshow on behalf of West Virginia’s $1.6 billion bond referendum to Bluefield, one last stop the day before Saturday’s statewide referendum.

Justice has traveled around the state talking to residents about the highway program he says would add tens of thousands of jobs to the state economy.

The first-term governor has also argued against suspicions taxes would increase further, saying the higher gasoline tax and motor vehicle fees enacted earlier this year are sufficient.

The state list has about 600 planned projects, some in every county, to repair roads and bridges and build some new ones.

Early voting began Sept. 22.

The Legislature earlier this year approved the taxes and fees, which are already in effect, and voted to hold the bond referendum.

