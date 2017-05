CHARLESTON, WV (BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — Gov. Jim Justice is already telling his cabinet secretaries to start preparing for the possibility of a government shutdown.

Nick Casey, chief of staff for the governor, sent a memo this afternoon labeled: “Operating with No Budget on July 1.”

“In an abundance of caution, you need to start developing a contingency plan for all of your agencies as to how to proceed should the budget not be in place to be effective on July 1, 2017,” the memo stated.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments