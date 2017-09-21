Judge throws the book at Beckley man who ran over cop with ATV

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — Timothy Howard II faces up to 15 years in prison for hitting a Beckley Police officer with an ATV back in July, 2016.

The 26-year-old, who is from Beckley, was riding illegally along East Prince Street when Police Cpl. William Gravely tried to pull him over. Cpl. Gravely got out of his car and walked towards Howard, but Howard sped up and ran into the officer.

Investigators say Howard was drunk at the time and had weed in his possession.

The judge gave Howard the maximum sentence – no more than 15 years for Assault on a Member of Government and another maximum of 15 years for Attempted First Degree Murder. Both sentences will run consecutively.

Related

Comments

comments