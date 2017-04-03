Judge throws out lawsuit filed by relatives killed in mine explosion

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A federal judge in West Virginia has tossed out a lawsuit filed by relatives of 78 miners killed in a 1968 mine explosion.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley in Clarksburg ruled Friday that laws at the time stipulated there was a two-year window to file a lawsuit after the disaster.

The latest lawsuit filed in 2014 was based on a federal mine inspector’s memo written two years after the explosion at Consolidation Coal Co.’s No. 9 mine in Farmington.

