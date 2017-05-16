Judge hands down harshest sentence for woman who killed two in DUI accident

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (BY SARAH PLUMMER, REGISTER HERALD) — Judge John Hatcher Jr. Monday gave the harshest sentence available under state law to a young woman who drove under the influence of drugs, killing a married couple on June 18, 2015, near Glen Jean.

In handing down the sentence, he granted the wish of the victims’ son Charles Richardson.

Richardson tearfully described his mother Joyce as his best friend and his father as a U.S. Army Veteran and retired coal miner.

He said he understood Sarena Fox, 23, of Meadow Bridge, could only receive 3 to 15 years for driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing death.

“This is in no way enough,” he said. “I have received a life sentence. Sarena Fox chose to drive impaired, chose to turn a vehicle into a deadly weapon, and ripped my mom and dad from us. I want justice for my mom and dad. I want her to know incarceration in a state prison. I want her to live in a jail cell so she can have the time to dwell and grasp what she has done.”

