JFK assassination files set to be released by National Archives

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – The National Archives is set to release today previously classified files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The documents related to the investigation into Kennedy’s murder — comprising files from the CIA, FBI, Defense and State Departments, among other agencies — are being released 25 years after the passage of the President John F. Kennedy AssassinationRecords Collection Act of 1992. The law called for the records to be made available after 25 years, if the president allows their release.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he would permit the files to be made public, and tweeted Wednesday to tease their release. “So interesting!” he wrote.

The vast majority of records related to the assassination — roughly 88 percent — have been available since the late-1990s, with an additional 11 percent of the documents released, with redactions, since then. Today’s cache will include the remaining files and some of the removed portions of prior documents.

10:00 A.M. – DOCUMENTS NOT YET RELEASED The National Archives has yet to post the documents to its website. A National Archives official told ABC News that the agency is “waiting for President Trump.” Under the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act , the president can prevent the release of documents if there is “an identifiable harm to military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement or conduct of foreign relations and the identifiable harm is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure.” The reason for the delay in the files’ release was not immediately made clear.

