Jevon Carter Returning to WVU For Senior Season

WOAY – West Virginia University confirmed Monday that Jevon Carter will return for his senior year after withdrawing his name from this summer’s NBA Draft.

Carter received multiple accolades for his performances in the 2016-17 season, including being named Defensive Player of the Year by both the Big 12 Conference and the NABC. He was selected to the Big 12’s Second Team and All-Defensive Team.

Carter led the Mountaineers with 13.5 points per game last season, and had a total of 92 steals, as WVU advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

He is one of several key contributors who will be back this fall, along with Esa Ahmad, Daxter Miles, Jr., and Elijah Macon, among others.

Related

Comments

comments