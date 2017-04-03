Jevon Carter Named NABC Defensive Player of the Year

WOAY – West Virginia junior guard Jevon Carter has been named the Defensive Player of the Year, as voted on by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

It’s the latest postseason honor for Carter, who was earlier this spring named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and was selected to the league’s All-Defensive Team for a third straight year.

Carter was the conference leader in steals with 92, taking his career total to 218 – 34 away from West Virginia’s all-time record. He played a big part in “Press Virginia” leading the nation in total steals, steals per game, and forced turnovers.

West Virginia finished the 2016-17 season with a second Sweet 16 appearance in three seasons, winning 28 games – the third-most in single-season history.

