Jenkins votes to cut mine saftey funds

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (BY: KEN WARD JR., CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – As coal mining deaths in West Virginia increase this year, all three of the state’s U.S. House members voted this week for additional cuts in the coal mine safety enforcement budget for the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Reps. David McKinley, Evan Jenkins and Alex Mooney, all R-W.Va., voted in favor of a budget amendment that would have slashed funding and staff at MSHA’s coal division by 10 percent for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

The amendment, proposed by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., failed Wednesday night on a vote of 178-238 .

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments