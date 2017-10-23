Jenkins calls out Morrisey for taking campaign money from Big Pharma

Advertisement



HUNTINGTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Rep. Evan Jenkins is taking Patrick Morrisey to task for financing his Senate campaign with money from the same Big Pharma special interests who made him rich as a career D.C. lobbyist.

In three months, 50 pharma lobbyists contributed $77,200 to Morrisey’s campaign, with another two dozen pharma executives, lawyers and PACs boosting the industry’s total investment in him to $103,700.

Prior to his election in 2012, Morrisey was making millions in D.C. as a lobbyist for these same interests. In fact, the trade association for the Big Three opioid distributors that were then flooding West Virginia with 423 million pain pills was simultaneously paying Morrisey hundreds of thousand dollars to lobby .

His Senate campaign donors include at least one lobbyist whom records show pushed “the Marino bill;” a top lobbyist for one of the Big Three opioid companies Morrisey himself once represented; and another lobbyist who actually brags about having protected OxyContin profits for manufacturer Purdue Pharma:

“[I] Led, created and implemented long-term (4 year) regulatory and legislative crisis management plan to combat effort by the DEA to remove OxyContin, a schedule II pain reliever, from the prescription market. Plan ultimately saved $1.2B in annual sales.” – LinkedIn

And, no surprise, Morrisey took nearly $20,000 in dirty money from 8 lobbyists at Capitol Counsel, the same D.C. lobbying firm that generated $3.3M in profits over a decade from Cardinal Health – and the same firm listed as an ownership interest on Morrisey’s own financial disclosure statement.

“Patrick Morrisey is financing his campaign the same way he’s financed his lavish lifestyle: taking dirty money from the folks who helped fuel the drug crisis ravishing our communities,” Jenkins said. “West Virginians want a Mountaineer, not a Profiteer; but selling out to Big Pharma isn’t just politically toxic; it is morally wrong, and Morrisey should return this money.”

