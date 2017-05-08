Jenkins announces Senate run against Manchin

Evan Jenkins, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving West Virginia’s third district, announced his candidacy for incumbent Joe Manchin’s senate seat.

Jenkins made the announcement Monday in a video.

Jenkins criticized Manchin’s stances on gun control, Planned Parenthood, government spending and Hillary Clinton in the video.

In the video, Jenkins said President Donald Trump being in the White House presented a chance to turn the state around.

“West Virginia’s been my home for generations; my wife’s home and our kids’ home. Now that’s something worth fighting for,” Jenkins said. “Together, we’ve weathered the storm. And with Donald Trump in the White House, we’ve got a real chance to turn things around.”

Jenkins defeated 38-year incumbent Nick Rahall by double digits in 2014 and won re-election by a 44-point margin in 2016. A news release said Jenkins had more than $1 million in cash-on-hand following the first quarter of 2017.

Manchin has held his position since 2010, when he took over for Carte Goodwin, who was appointed by Manchin following the death of Sen. Robert C. Byrd.

The seat Jenkins is running for has not been filled by a Republican since 1959, when W. Chapman Revercomb lost to Byrd.

