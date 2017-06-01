Jenkins Announces Grants to Combat Drug Abuse

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that $70 million in federal grants are now available to help states, first responders and recovery groups respond to the opioid crisis.

The grants were authorized by Congress in the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA), which Rep. Jenkins championed and helped pass in July 2016.

“I have fought since day one in Congress to secure funding to help our communities combat the opioid epidemic. I was proud to vote for increased funding for programs that support recovery and treatment efforts throughout West Virginia, and I championed the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act to make sure our state is receiving the resources we need to help people find recovery. As we start working on next year’s funding bills, I will fight to make sure the funding we need for recovery and law enforcement are included,” Rep. Jenkins said.

The three grants are:

Medication-assisted treatment and behavioral therapy for opioid addiction.

Training and resources for first responders and other key community leaders on carrying and using an emergency opioid overdose medication.

Expanding access to overdose reversal medications in healthcare settings and helping connect patients to appropriate drug treatment programs.

The grants are administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. For more information on the grants and how to apply, please visit https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/grant-announcements-2017. Please note that each grant has its own deadline and requirements.

In April, Rep. Jenkins announced that West Virginia had received a nearly $6 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help combat the opioid crisis. The grant was provided for by the 21st Century Cures Act, which Rep. Jenkins proudly supported when it passed the House in November 2016 and when it was funded in December. The grant will fund expanded access to treatment, education and prevention.

