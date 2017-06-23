Jeff Alexander Resigns at Liberty

WOAY – Liberty High School will have a new head football coach in 2017, as Jeff Alexander has resigned after 14 seasons with the Raiders.
Under Alexander’s leadership, Liberty made seven appearances in the Class AA playoffs, most recently in 2015. In addition to strong teams, there were also strong individual performances for the school over the past few years. Quarterback Hunter Wright was a finalist for WOAY’s Football Player of the Year award in 2015, as was wide receiver Jacob Bailey in 2016.
Liberty’s 2017 season begins August 25th at Westside.