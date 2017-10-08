WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on ‘SNL’
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on ‘SNL’

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 08, 2017, 10:52 am

0
0
Advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) — Country star Jason Aldean took the stage on “Saturday Night Live,” paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre and to the late rocker Tom Petty.

Aldean performed Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

“This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” he said. “So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way.”

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last Sunday night when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Petty died Monday in Los Angeles at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives