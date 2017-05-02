Jason Aldean at the Charleston Civic Center

Jason Aldean is heading to the Charleston Civic Center!

According to the Civic Center’s Facebook page, the country music superstar, and reigning country music awards entertainer of the year two years in a row, will bring his “They Don’t Know Tour” to the capital city on September 7th.

Known for such hits as “My Kind of Party” and “She’s Country,” he will be joined on stage by special guests Chris Young and Kane Brown.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster, the Charleston Civic Center box office and Livenation.com.

