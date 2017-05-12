WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Jailed coal CEO maintains innocence on CNBC; Says explosion was not caused by coal dust
LAS VEGAS (CNBC) – Don Blakenship, former Massey Energy CEO, talks about appealing his conviction of “conspiring to violate federal safety laws” at a West Virginia mine where 29 workers died in a mine explosion.

Click here to watch the interview.

