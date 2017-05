Gardner, WV (WOAY) – PikeView senior Jacob Harmon signed a letter of intent Friday to play baseball at Glenville State next year.

Harmon has made contributions as both a pitcher and an infielder to a Panthers team that reached the state tournament in 2015 & 2016, including a runner-up finish last year.

He is quick to give credit to those who have helped him throughout his baseball career, and is eager to contribute to the Pioneers.

Harmon plans to major in sports management.

