Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner host dinner on criminal reform

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 10, 2017, 18:02 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are working with a bipartisan group of senators to try to find a path forward on criminal justice reform legislation.

That’s according to Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who attended a dinner last week at the couple’s home in Washington, D.C.

Whitehouse shared some details with reporters Tuesday. He says Senate Judiciary Committee members who’ve been working on the issue were present.

He said the goal is to find “a bipartisan path, a consensus path forward.”

The issue has enjoyed bipartisan support for several years on Capitol Hill but little progress has been made. Last week, legislation was introduced aimed at eliminating mandatory life sentences for three-strike drug offenses and giving judges more discretion in sentencing non-violent drug offenders, among other goals.

