It’s Beginning To Look A lot Like Fall: 12th Annual Pumpkin Festival in Beckley

Rain or shine, Burlington United Methodist Family Services in Beckley hosted its 12th Annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend, which is known to be their largest fundraising event of the year.

“It’s our 12th Annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival. Today is day two and we started 12 years ago with a pumpkin harvest festival because our northern campus has been doing an apple festival for the last 35 years, and we decided we need one down in Beckley and we chose pumpkin,” said Mark Allen, Burlington United Methodist Campus Vice President.

Funds raised at the festival will support Burlington’s family services, which include a residential treatment facility for troubled teens and a foster care program.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year for the Beckley facility. We also have it for the community, and we want them to come out and understand and educate them on not only what we do, but the services we have,” said Allen.

The festival was held on Saturday and Sunday, and included a yard sale, inflatable toys, train rides, games, face painting and even hayrides for children and families to enjoy. Pie baking, seed spitting, quilt making and pumpkin decorating contests all took place at the Pumpkin Festival in Beckley.

Vendors selling handmade jewelry, gemstones, pillows, dolls, LuLaRoe, apple butter and more were also on site for the festival. Food favorites including cotton candy, fried Oreos, kettle corn and snow cones helped to ring in the fall spirit.

“It helps the kids here at Burlington. There is so much variety of crafts and food, and it’s just a fun festival,” said Jane Boyd from Chloe and Emma’s Treasure Gifts.

Food, music, vendors and more were all highlights of the 12th Annual Pumpkin Festival. The event helped to raise money, bring the community together and ring in Fall in West Virginia.

