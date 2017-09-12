Irma will make it a windy, rainy day today

Advertisement



OAK HILL, WV (WOAY STORMWATCH) – Get your umbrellas ready!

We will have a rainy day overall today. Irma will be throwing rain bands our way into Wednesday morning. In between bands, we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will be staying in the 60s to lower 70s, depending on how much sun we see through the afternoon.

Tomorrow, the rain will move out by early tomorrow morning as well as the clouds. With sunny skies through the afternoon, highs will be able to climb into the low-mid 70s.

But rain returning for Thursday, this will push temperatures back into the 60s.

But sunny skies return Friday as well as highs in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Alysa Carsley

