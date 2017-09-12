WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Irma will make it a windy, rainy day today
Local NewsTop Stories

Irma will make it a windy, rainy day today

Scott PickeyBy Sep 12, 2017, 10:43 am

10
0
Advertisement

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY STORMWATCH) – Get your umbrellas ready!

We will have a rainy day overall today. Irma will be throwing rain bands our way into Wednesday morning. In between bands, we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will be staying in the 60s to lower 70s, depending on how much sun we see through the afternoon.

Tomorrow, the rain will move out by early tomorrow morning as well as the clouds. With sunny skies through the afternoon, highs will be able to climb into the low-mid 70s.

But rain returning for Thursday, this will push temperatures back into the 60s.

But sunny skies return Friday as well as highs in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Alysa Carsley

Comments

comments

Previous PostUPDATED: Truck allegedly crosses the line on WV 3, killing driver of SUV
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives