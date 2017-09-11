Irma will bring winds; Expect up to 1.5″ of rain

Advertisement



OAK HILL, WV (WOAY STORMWATCH) – Our perfect weekend has ended and has pulled the sun away with it. The clouds that have moved in this morning are from Irma..all the way down in Florida!

That is how big Irma is.

We are getting the outer edges of the storm, which is why it is so windy today. But not the rain..yet! The rain will begin to move in tonight and stick around through Wednesday morning. Now, it won’t be a washout. Rain totals will only be from about .5″-1.5″, overall.

We will get breaks from the rain periodically throughout the day tomorrow, but the clouds won’t be going anywhere. It will be a gloomy Tuesday.

Our biggest issue will be the winds. Winds speeds will be about 10-20mph with gusts between 30-40mph. The sun comes back out on Wednesday afternoon, which will help push temperatures up into the 70s. We keep highs in the 70s for the rest of the week with rain chances extending all the way to Sunday.

-Meteorologist Alysa Carsley

Photo Courtesy: Weather.com

