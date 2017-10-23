Investigators: Elderly woman hoarding at least 40 dogs

Advertisement



Kanawha County humane officers said they seized at least 40 dogs Monday at a farm near Liberty.

A search warrant was served by humane officers. No criminal charges have been filed, and officials said it is a civil procedure.

Humane officers described it as a hoarding situation.

Some of the dogs were infected with parasites, and many of the animals were chained and held in enclosures in barns that were in disrepair. The areas where they were being held had not been adequately cleaned and they did not have fresh drinking water, humane officers said.

The homeowner was described as a woman in her 80s.

